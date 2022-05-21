— Luka Doncic’s dominance, Suns’ ineptitude snowball as Mavs cruise to Game 7 win

PHOENIX — The first sign that Phoenix was in trouble was when Luka Doncic coolly swished his first three shots. But no one in Footprint Center fathomed what was to become.
Nor could they comprehend it when it did happen.
Dallas’ utter dominance. Phoenix’s epic ineptitude. The extremes snowballed into a mind-boggling 123-90 Mavericks victory Sunday night in the clinching Game 7 of this Western Conference semifinal series.
Doncic hammered the reigning conference champion Suns with 35 points and 10 rebounds, and Spencer Dinwiddie poured in 30 points as No. 4 seed Dallas advanced to the Western Conference finals, where it will face No. 3 seed Golden State beginning Wednesday in San Francisco.
“No one gave us a chance,” said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, whose team never trailed and led by as much as 46 points. “A lot of people said it was going to be a blowout. Well, they were right, but they didn’t have us on the winning side.”
It’s difficult to say who made the bigger statement. Was it the Mavericks, signaling an earlier-than-expected ascent to the Western Conference’s elite? Or 23-year-old Doncic, who in two previous postseasons had huge individual games but no signature series wins.
He does now.
“Honestly, I’m really happy, man,” Doncic said. “You can’t get the smile off my face right now.
“Honestly, we deserve this. We played hard the whole series, maybe a couple games we weren’t ourselves. We came here with a statement in Game 7. We believed. Our locker room believed. Everybody believed.”
In the Mavericks’ 42-season history, this is the fifth time they have reached the conference final, joining the 1988, 2003, 2006 and 2011 playoff teams.
Last June, Dallas’ postseason ended in a first-round Game 7 defeat in Los Angeles against the Clippers, blowing a 2-0 series lead and triggering a chain of events that resulted in the departures of general manager Donnie Nelson and 13th-year coach Rick Carlisle.
But at 7:08 p.m. Sunday West Coast time in arid Arizona, the Mavericks completed an improbable rally from a 2-0 series deficit, becoming only the 26th NBA team to do so, in 328 attempts.
The Mavericks had lost Games 1, 2 and 5 here by 9, 20 and 30 points and hadn’t won in Footprint Center since November of 2019, but, then, Dallas had lost 11 straight in Salt Lake City before winning twice there in its first-round series victory over the Jazz.
With Doncic scoring the first eight points, Dallas took a 27-17 lead after one quarter, then, unbelievably, stretched its advantage to 57-27 at halftime and 92-50 after three quarters.
Two minutes into the third quarter, a Doncic 3-pointer gave him more points (30) than the entire Suns team combined and increased Dallas’ lead to 65-27.
“He’s Luka,” Kidd said. “He loves the stage. As it gets bigger, he gets better. I thought he set the tone of getting everyone involved and taking shots when they presented themselves.
“But I thought, again, defensively was where we set the tone. Our defense was at a high level.”
Sunday completed a gradual suffocating of the All-Star Phoenix backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul — in Paul’s case during the series’ final five games; Booker, in Games 6 and 7.
Booker and Paul shot a combined 0 for 11 in the first half. Booker didn’t get his first basket until five minutes remained in the third quarter.
Paul in the final five games averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists.
“That was a good old fashioned ass-whipping,” said Booker, who in Game 5 had feigned injury, mockingly calling it the “Luka Special.”
This was a Suns team that had a 2-0 lead in last year’s NBA Finals. A Suns team that won an NBA-best 64 games this season, 12 more than Dallas. A Suns team that had every reason to believe it would return to the Finals and win its first title in franchise history.
But after Phoenix took the 2-0 series lead, Dallas dominated the final five games, winning four. During the last five games, the Mavericks led for 192:71 to Phoenix’s 36:40.
The Suns began the playoffs by shooting 50% or better in their first eight games. In the last five, though, Dallas limited Phoenix to 44.7%, 46.4%, 49.4%, 39.% and on Sunday 37.9%.
Fans booed the Suns off the court at halftime. Midway through the fourth quarter, “Let’s Go Mavs!” chants of Dallas fans filled the otherwise silent arena where, 11 days earlier, fans had shouted “Suns in four! Suns in four!” as Phoenix closed out Game 2.
“Honestly, we didn’t expect this type of outcome,” said Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, who scored 24 points Sunday. “But we knew that we had a chance to win this game. And we kept the belief within each other. “
Dallas improved its Game 7 record to 5-3, including 2-3 on the road. Sunday’s upset arguably is the franchise’s biggest non-NBA Finals playoff victory since the other Game 7 road victory, at San Antonio in the 2006 conference semifinals.
In that series, Dallas had blown a 3-1 lead and a 20-point cushion in Game 7, but Dirk Nowitzki amassed 37 points and 15 rebounds and delivered a clutch 3-point play with 21 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
This was the 114th Game 7 in NBA playoff history and only the 34th time (23.6%) that the road team won. In the NBA’s 75-season history, the only Game 7 road win more one-sided than Sunday’s was Philadelphia’s 85-46 win over St. Louis in 1948.
But then this Mavericks team has defied odds and overcome obstacles all season.
The 16-18 start. Not having Kristaps Porzingis for 22 of the first 56 games. Having 11 players, including Doncic, miss a combined 60 games in December and January when a COVID-19 outbreak swept through the roster.
Porzingis was traded on Feb. 10 for Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, and the Mavericks finished the regular season by winning 36 of their final 48.
After Sunday’s game, Doncic shared a hug with Nowitzki, the face of the franchise for the ‘03, ‘06 and ‘11 conference finalists. Only the 2011 championship run, though, rivals the stunning nature of Dallas’ current run.
“I think it gave everybody on this team confidence when you see Dirk sitting courtside, at an away game,” Doncic said. “Everybody really appreciates him because, you know, Dirk is Dirk. He’s been through everything. He’s been a champion, so he knows it.”
Now it’s on to the Western Conference finals against a Golden State team that is appearing in its sixth conference final in eight years.
Dallas, if you’re wondering, beat Golden State three times in four meetings this season. Anyone want to bet against the Mavericks now?
1/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates with fans as he leaves the floor after a victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
2/59Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) fights for a rebound against Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18) as Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock looks on during Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
3/59Dallas Mavericks fans, including team CEO Cynt Marshall (center) celebrate during the fourth quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
4/59Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during the third quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
5/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) goes for a layup past Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Chris Paul (3) during the first quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
6/59Dallas Mavericks players (from left) Reggie Bullock (25), Dwight Powell (behind Bullock), Luka Doncic, Moses Wright, Dorian Finney-Smith and owner Mark Cuban celebrate a 3-pointer from the bench during the fourth quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
7/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Dorian Finney-Smith (bottom) wrestel for a loose ball against Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
8/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after being fouled by Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18) during the second quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
9/59Rapper Lil Wayne watches from courtside during the second quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
10/59Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki celebrates with team staff after a victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
11/59Dallas Mavericks guard Trey Burke (3) dives for a loose ball against Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton (2) during the fourth quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
12/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates with team owner Mark Cuban as he leaves the floor after a victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
13/59Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) dunks the ball past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and guard Chris Paul (3) during the third quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
14/59Dallas Mavericks players (from left) Reggie Bullock (25), Dwight Powell (behind Bullock), Luka Doncic, Moses Wright, Dorian Finney-Smith and owner Mark Cuban celebrate a 3-pointer from the bench during the fourth quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
15/59Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) is fouled by Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18) during the second quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
16/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates with Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki (left) after a victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
17/59Dallas Mavericks fans cheer their team during the third quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
18/59Referees try to separate Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) and Phoenix Suns guard Elfrid Payton (2) as the teams tussle after Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
19/59Dallas Mavericks great Dirk Nowitzki celebrates with team staff, including CEO Cynt Marshall (left) after a victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
20/59NFL players Von Miller (right) and Odell Beckham Jr. pose for a photo courtside during the first quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
21/59Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) celebrates on the bench during the fourth quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
22/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) defends a shot by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the third quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
23/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic hugs Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder after Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz. The Mavericks won the game 123-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
24/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a 3-pointer over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
25/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer past Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
26/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles past Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
27/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
28/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) after being fouled by Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo (18) during the second quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
29/59Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) is fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the second quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
30/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates after drawing a foul during the second quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
31/59Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) fights for the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
32/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during the second quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
33/59Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) blocks a shot by Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
34/59Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is defended by Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and center Dwight Powell (7) during the first quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
35/59Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) falls to the floor after a shot during the first quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
36/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a 3-pointer over Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
37/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during the first quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
38/59Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) wrestles a ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
39/59Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) goes up for the opening tipoff against Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first quarter in Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
40/59Alex Rodriguez stands for the national anthem behind Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
41/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic takes the court before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
42/59Dallas Mavericks players huddle before heading to the court before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
43/59Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic walks from the locker room to the court before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
44/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic signs autographs for fans before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
45/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic gives a thumbs up to the crowd as the teams warm up before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
46/59Dallas Mavericks fans watch the teams warm up before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
47/59Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban talks with forward Tim Hardaway Jr. as they watch the teams warm up before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
48/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic walks from the locker room to the court before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
49/59Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans wears Nike PG 6 NRG shoes as the teams warm up before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
50/59Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd arrives at the arena before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
51/59Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd addresses reporters before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
52/59Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic arrives at the arena before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
53/59Dallas Mavericks players (from left) Marquese Chriss, Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson and Sterling Brown arrive at the arena before Game 7 of an NBA second round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix, Ariz.(Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer)
54/59From left, Jake Glaster, Brock Albrecht, and Fili Banda cheer after the Mavericks hit a three-pointer during the Dallas Mavericks official watch party for game seven against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, May 15, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor)
55/59A Mavs ManiAAC dances to get the fans excited during the Dallas Mavericks official watch party for game seven against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, May 15, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor)
56/59The Mavs ManiAACs dance during a timeout at the Dallas Mavericks official watch party for game seven against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, May 15, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor)
57/59From left, Reggie Ellis exclaims after the Mavericks hit a three pointer alongside his son, Elijah Ellis, 14, during the Dallas Mavericks official watch party for game seven against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, May 15, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor)
58/59Champ, the Mavs mascot, signs a shoe for a fan during the Dallas Mavericks official watch party for game seven against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, May 15, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor)
59/59A Mavs dancer gets the fans excited during the Dallas Mavericks official watch party for game seven against the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, May 15, 2022.(Emil Lippe / Special Contributor)
Find more Mavericks coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.