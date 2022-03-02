Luka Doncic’s thunderous dunk highlights Mavs’ win over LeBron James, Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic made two wishes for his 23rd birthday: To “jump more” and for the Mavericks to keep winning.

Mission accomplished.

In the Mavericks’ 109-104 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, one day after turning 23, Doncic highlighted Dallas’ dominant first half with the first putback dunk of his career: An explosive, one-handed slam over the 6-10 All-Star Dwight Howard that sent his teammates into a frenzy of disbelief.

And then he helped the Mavericks avert their major third-quarter slide by scoring seven points in the fourth quarter while showing no hesitation to square up one-on-one against LeBron James.

Doncic finished the game with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes, while Jalen Brunson (22 points) and Dorian Finney-Smith (16 points, nine rebounds) helped steady the starting lineup.

The Mavericks finished this five-game road trip — which spanned the All-Star break — with a 4-1 record.

“Yeah, I feel bouncier,” Doncic said of his improved conditioning over the last two months. “But, the best thing, you know, is in the game. The tiredness and that stuff is way better. Obviously bounce, as you saw today, is nice.”

Before evaluating what led to the Mavericks blowing a 21-point, second-quarter lead and needing to grind out possessions down the stretch, let’s first start with the play that’ll be a favorite to make Doncic’s career highlight reel.

With about three and a half minutes left in the first quarter, Doncic dribbled down the Crypto.com Arena court for what, at first, appeared to be a normal offensive possession.

He moved toward the paint and then kicked the ball around to Maxi Kleber on the left wing. Kleber then passed to Spencer Dinwiddie in the corner.

Dinwiddie’s look clanged off the rim.

On the possession before, Doncic had crashed in traffic under the basket and fell hard on his back.

Surely he’d be content to let his teammates handle an ordinary offensive set, right?

Not on a national TV stage with his parents, agent and other guests for birthday celebrations in attendance.

Before Dinwiddie even released the ball, Doncic started to hustle, straight to the rim.

He timed his jump to rise for the rebound and connect on a one-handed slam.

Doncic let out a shout, flexing toward the crowd behind the basket.

Was that the highest he’d ever jumped?

“Oh yeah,” Doncic said with a grin. “I hit my head.”

Think he might’ve gotten away with a slight push off Howard’s back for an extra lift?

“We’re not going to talk about that,” he said. “Let me enjoy the moment.”

His teammates certainly did.

Brunson ran up the sideline. Reggie Bullock and Theo Pinson strutted halfway onto the court. Sterling Brown pulled at his hair. Tim Hardaway Jr., a boot on his broken left foot, had to hold Boban Marjanovic’s arm to keep balance.

“I didn’t know what to do,” Brunson said.

“I had to take a second look to make sure it was Luka,” coach Jason Kidd said.

“I thought it was Maxi,” Finney-Smith said. “I didn’t even know it was him until he got off the rim and started looking at the crowd, and I was like, ‘Oh wow.’ I don’t know what happened. LA or something. It must feel good. Happy birthday, Luka.”

Doncic finished 9 of 21 from the field and 0 of 5 from three, the latter statistic an embodiment of the Mavericks’ third-quarter struggles.

The Lakers outscored Dallas 31-14 in the period to erase the Mavericks’ 71-56 halftime lead, which they’d built thanks to a 41-point second quarter.

Two nights after they escaped Golden State with a 21-point comeback win in the second half, Kidd warned the Lakers and James would return from halftime with a vengeance. After all, Los Angeles had lost nine of 12 games entering Tuesday, including a 28-point home defeat, complete with boos, Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dallas shot 1 of 9 from three in the third quarter while James hit a series of 3-pointers, including one from the logo. Los Angeles led by six points (91-85) after a James dunk with 10:19 remaining.

But, Doncic returned to the court for the closing stretch moments later.

The Mavericks held the Lakers to 17 points in the final period while Doncic hit a Dirk-esque fade over James on the baseline, lofted a looping, over-the-rim assist to Dwight Powell on the next possession and completed the Mavericks’ latest clutch time win to make good on his second birthday wish.

