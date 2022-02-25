Luka’s love for MJ, Cowboys Cheerleaders, the Olympics and other philosophical issues

Editor’s note: Welcome to our podcast, SportsDay Insider, hosted by Dallas Morning News sports writers Kevin Sherrington, Evan Grant and David Moore. Hear their expert analysis, hot takes and humor about the things you’d expect — Cowboys, Mavs, Rangers, Stars — and a few things you didn’t see coming, each Tuesday afternoon in The News’ podcast feed.

Listen to this episode

Golden State Warriors’ Karl-Anthony Towns (43) defends as Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic shoots during the second half of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (Charles Krupa / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

SportsDay Insiders Kevin Sherrington and Evan Grant [2:41] discuss the highlight of the NBA All-Star weekend for Luka Doncic, which was a hug from Michael Jordan. Also, Kevin cites Callie Caplan’s story in which Luka revealed a new diet and regimen that helped him get in shape mid-season and return to his normal level of dominance.

[14:02] Kevin and Evan talk about the Cowboys’ $2.4 settlement with four Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders after allegations that Rich Dalrymple, the former PR chief, filmed them in their locker room in 2015.

[34:00]The Olympics are over, and it was the usual mixed bag of upper-level malfeasance amid athletic highlights. And in the potpourri, Josh Jung got hurt, Juwan Howard got suspended and Phil Mickelson got dissed.

How to listen and never miss an episode

Go to your favorite podcast app and search “The Dallas Morning News.” Select the podcast of the same name and hit the “Subscribe” or “Follow” button. (Here are quick links to our feed on popular apps such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and iHeartRadio.) You’ll also get access to our daily news roundup, our biweekly discussion program, The Deep Side of Dallas, co-hosted by editorial page editor Rudy Bush; and our special audio reports.

Or, you can stream individual episodes like this one here on our website.

Find quick links for all of this, plus instructions on how to listen to The Dallas Morning News on your smart speakers and devices at dallasnews.com/listen. You’ll also find a special membership offer just for listeners.

More audio from The News