



Luke Schoonmaker has agreed to a four-year deal with the Dallas football team. This thrilling news used to be reported through 5th Down Fantasy . Schoonmaker, a emerging superstar, will likely be becoming a member of the group and bringing his abilities to lend a hand lead them to victory. The four-year contract is a show of self assurance in Schoonmaker’s ability and possible. With this thrilling news, fanatics can glance ahead to seeing Schoonmaker in motion at the box and cheering on their favourite group.