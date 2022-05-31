Luke Voit to Padres in trade with Yankees: MLB updates, news, rumors

Spring coaching video games have formally begun and groups have loads of work left to do earlier than the common season begins on April 7 – on and off the sphere.
Prime free brokers stay unsigned and months price of commerce talks are being condensed simply into just a few weeks following the Main League Baseball lockout.
Early Friday, the New York Yankees traded first baseman Luke Voit to the San Diego Padres, having re-signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year deal earlier within the week.
Preserve it right here all day – and all through spring coaching – for the newest information and rumors from round baseball.
Nick Castellanos signing 5-year, $100 million take care of Phillies
NEW YORK – Free-agent slugger Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $100 million, five-year contract, in keeping with an individual conversant in the negotiations.
The individual spoke on situation of anonymity early Saturday as a result of the deal is topic to a profitable bodily and had not been introduced by the group.
Castellanos batted .309 with 34 homers and 100 RBIs final season for the Cincinnati Reds, making his first All-Star group.
— Related Press
Braves signal longtime Dodgers nearer Kenley Jansen to 1-year deal
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves capped a busy week with one other gorgeous transfer, signing three-time All-Star nearer Kenley Jansen to a $16 million, one-year contract Friday evening.
The 34-year-old Jansen, who had 38 saves and a 2.22 ERA in 69 appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers final season, is predicted to take over from Will Smith because the Braves’ major nearer.
Common supervisor Alex Anthopoulos stated he mentioned the signing with Smith earlier than finalizing the deal.
— Related Press
Luke Voit heading to San Diego
About an hour earlier than Friday’s spring opener, Luke Voit was in a batting cage when Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone approached.
“I figured one thing was going to occur within the final day or two,” stated Voit, whose days in pinstripes have been numbered following the signing of Anthony Rizzo.
Voit was traded to the San Diego Padres for pitching prospect Justin Lange, their first-round pick (34th overall) in 2020.
Voit led the major leagues with 22 home runs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he hit .277 with 52 RBIs. He made four trips to the injured list last year and hit .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs In 68 games with the Yankees, including five home runs in the eighth inning or later.
“Really excited,” Voit said as he left Bradenton. “Not only a good organization but they’ve got a team ready to win. I’m super excited I get to play my one of my college teammates, Pierce Johnson.”
The 31-year-old figures to be the Padres’ regular designated hitter with Eric Hosmer at first base.
– Pete Caldera, NorthJersey.com
Rays, Dodgers make a trade
Tyler Anderson agrees to deal with Dodgers
Anderson, a left-hander, had a 4.53 ERA in 31 starts (167 IP) for the Pirates and Mariners in 2021.
Dodgers bring back Danny Duffy
The Dodgers announced Friday that they signed lefty Danny Duffy to a one-year deal with a club option for 2023. Los Angeles acquired Duffy from the Kansas City Royals ahead of the trade deadline but he didn’t pitch for his new team, missing the rest of the season due to injury.
Duffy had a 2.51 ERA in 61 innings for the Royals prior to the trade and had a 4.04 ERA since becoming a full-time starter in 2016.
The 33-year-old figures to compete for starts at the back end of the Dodgers rotation.
Matt Carpenter gets minor-league deal
Trevor Story’s market clearing up?
Phillies, Marlins in on Nick Castellanos
The Philadelphia Phillies are prepared to blow past Major League Baseball’s luxury tax, pursuing power-hitting outfielder Nick Castellanos two days after adding Kyle Schwarber. Yet their biggest roadblock to a deal with Castellanos may come from an unlikely division foe – the Miami Marlins.
The Phillies and Marlins are the strongest suitors for Castellanos, according to a person with direct knowledge of negotiations The person spoke to USA TODAY Sports on condition of anonymity because talks are ongoing.
Castellanos, 30, was an All-Star and Silver Slugger last season in Cincinnati, where he hit a career-best 34 home runs before opting out of a four-year, $64 million deal after two seasons.
– Gabe Lacques
