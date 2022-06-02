LULAC pays tribute to Uvalde shooting victims outside Dallas City Hall Plaza

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Folks within the Dallas neighborhood got here collectively for a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Uvalde mass college taking pictures.
The League of United Latin American Residents (LULAC) stated the youthful college students within the group got here up with the thought to honor the 19 younger college students and two lecturers killed at Robb Elementary Faculty.
“This isn’t the primary taking pictures they’re listening to about right here in Dallas, McKinney, and now I am listening to about one in Oklahoma. In order that they do have a real concern however they’re additionally so motivated to make a change and so they wish to be part of the change in order that they stated let’s honor these youngsters that handed away and their two lecturers,” District three North Texas LULAC President, Hilda Ramirez Duarte stated.
LULAC stated they wished to pay tribute to the Uvalde neighborhood after visiting the memorial. Greater than 50 individuals got here collectively outdoors of Dallas Metropolis Corridor Plaza Wednesday. Songs have been sung, and candles have been lit for every individual whose life was minimize quick.
Folks lined up with an image of all 21 victims, and so they stated each identify and held a second of silence earlier than closing out with a prayer.
They hope one thing small like this can assist the neighborhood who remains to be mourning.
“All the best way from Dallas, though we’re very far we’re all the time supporting them,” State Board Youth Director for Ladies, Itzel Alvarez stated. “We’re all the time there for them and so they’re all the time welcomed to ask for a lending hand.”
LULAC stated they’ve donations set as much as go on to the households of the victims in hopes to assist.