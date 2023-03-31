Lupe Fiasco lands fellowship at Yale University

Lupe Fiasco will be taking his talents to Yale University, where he’s secured a fellowship.

“Proud to announce I’ve been chosen to be a Saybrook Fellow at my OTHER favorite school in the whole wide world outside of MIT…@Yale,” Lupe informed fans Thursday. He then gave a shoutout to Thomas J. Near, dean of Yale’s Saybrook College, “for nominating me to a place where against all odds two Chicagoans found a home in the Ivy League.”

According to Saybrook College’s website, Lupe’s fellowship “is intended in part to provide a meeting ground for scholars from various disciplines“ and “provide students and Fellows with opportunities for discussion in an atmosphere less formal than the classroom.”

It’s the rapper’s latest move in the world of academia, as he was a visiting artist at the MIT Center for Art, Science & Technology for the 2020-21 school year and now teaches rap for the university’s MLK Visiting Professor Program.