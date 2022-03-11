Lupita Nyong’o, Wesley Snipes, and John Travolta among latest stars named as Oscar presenters

AMPAS

A 3rd batch of stars has been introduced to current at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards: Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, and Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and John Travolta, will be part of Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and Naomi Scott on podium obligation this 12 months.

Beforehand introduced presenters embody Academy Award winners Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Girl Gaga and Rami Malek, in addition to former Oscars host Chris Rock, and nominees together with Uma Thurman and Rosie Perez.

Will John Travolta have one other “Adele Dazeem” second on stage? Discover out on March 27 when the Oscars are broadcast reside from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland at eight p.m. on ABC.

