LVMH Reportedly Is Discussing Acquiring Ralph Lauren

Reports suggest LVMH could be looking to purchase Ralph Lauren.

Louis Vuitton is one of the first acquisitions LVMH made way back in 1987. Since then the brand has also taken over huge brands like Givenchy, Céline, Marc Jacobs, Gucci, Hermés, Tiffany, and more recently, stakes in Fenty and Off-White. The luxury house has a plan and they stick to it and it seems to be working pretty effectively for them.

Now, a new report from Axios states that the luxury house is flirting with the idea of merging with fashion veteran Ralph Lauren. While many are confused at why Ralph would consider this, sources indicate that like anyone else he’s thinking about his legacy. He is plotting his succession plan for the business he created and has run since 1967, essentially figuring out how to keep it around long after he is gone.

LVMH is currently valued at just under $8 billion and this deal would instantly become the largest apparel deal of all time. This would also become Ralph’s crowning achievement and a victory lap to creating one of the most valuable brands of all time in the United States. While that is good for business, how consumers react to the merger will be interesting to see.