Lyft, like Uber, plans to add a fuel surcharge

Lyft on Monday stated it plans so as to add a small charge on rides to assist drivers take care of rising gasoline costs throughout the nation, days after Uber laid out its plans to do the identical.Lyft didn’t specify how a lot further passengers pays or when the surcharge will go into impact. Extra particulars are anticipated to be launched “shortly,” in response to the corporate.In a press release, CJ Macklin, a spokesperson for Lyft, stated the corporate has been “intently monitoring” the growing price of gasoline and its impression on drivers, who’re handled as impartial contractors and due to this fact liable for protecting the price of their very own gasoline.”Driver earnings general stay elevated in comparison with final yr, however given the fast rise in gasoline costs we’ll be asking riders to pay a brief gasoline surcharge, all of which is able to go to drivers,” Macklin stated.Ridehail competitor Uber introduced Friday that it will roll out a surcharge to assist “soften the burden” of rising gasoline prices for its staff for at the least the subsequent two months.Uber prospects will start seeing the surcharge on Wednesday throughout the U.S. and Canada aside from New York Metropolis. Rides will price an extra $0.45 or $0.55 per journey and supply orders will price an additional $0.35 or $0.45, relying in the marketplace. (Prospects will see the surcharge even when their driver has an electrical car.)The nationwide common value for gasoline was $4.325 on Monday, in response to AAA. Fuel costs broke a document final week, beating the earlier excessive of $4.11 a gallon courting again to July 2008.

