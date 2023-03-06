Lynryd Skynyrd still performing at 2023 Strawberry Festival this Sunday

The Strawberry Festival introduced Monday that Lynyrd Skynyrd would still be enjoying their live performance scheduled for Sunday. The announcement got here lower than 24 hours after the Southern rock band introduced the closing authentic band member, Gary Rossington, had kicked the bucket.

“Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does,” the band stated in a Facebook post. “Please stay Dale, Mary, Annie and all of the Rossington circle of relatives on your prayers and admire the circle of relatives’s privateness at this tough time.

Rossington used to be one of the vital band’s guitarists till his dying, even though well being problems had been holding him from being with the band full-time.

“Our Festival has lost a great friend, entertainer, and music icon,” stated Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. “Our hearts go out to his entire family, all his fans and to the thousands of people whose lives he has enriched. We know we will have a special guest and guardian angel watching over this performance.”

The band has persevered to excursion with a remade band roster and has a historical past of heartbreak. Founding lead vocalist Ronnie Van Zant died in 1977 in a airplane crash. Fellow guitarist Allen Collins left the band in 1977, 13 years sooner than his 1990 dying. Bob Burns used to be the band’s authentic drummer. He left the band in 1974. He kicked the bucket in 2015.

Larry Junstrom used to be the band’s founding bassist. He later joined .38 Special sooner than his 2019 dying.

Skynyrd has an upcoming excursion deliberate with ZZ Top, who noticed bassist Dusty Hill cross away in 2021.