MacDill Air Force Base launches ‘Operation Violent Storm’ Wednesday morning

MacDill Air Force Base, positioned in Hillsborough County, Florida, is ready to habits Operation Violent Storm on Wednesday morning. This extremely expected operation will contain greater than a dozen airplane commencing in shut formation.

The Elephant Walk, because it is named, will see 18 airplane take off concurrently, beginning round 11 a.m. This momentous tournament might be visual around the Tampa Bay space and is anticipated to draw a large number of consideration.

According to First Lieutenant Billy Keller, appearing an operation like this calls for a large number of preparation and teamwork. The number one objective of Operation Violent Storm is to check the workforce’s readiness, repairs, and teamwork.

The airplane will get started taxiing at 9 a.m. and take off at 11 a.m. Once within the air, they’ll fly over the bay. Spectators can catch the motion from quite a lot of places, together with the Tampa Yacht Club, Ballast Point, Gadsden Park, or MacDill Air Force Base Visitor Center.