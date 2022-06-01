‘Madden NFL 23’ cover reveal: John Madden returns to cover; late Hall of Famer’s voice returns to game

On the 34th anniversary of the primary “Madden NFL” online game hitting shops, EA Sports activities has introduced that Madden himself — the late Corridor of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden — will function the duvet man for this 12 months’s “Madden NFL 23.” The previous Tremendous Bowl champion, who died at 85 final December, will not simply return because the face of the sport for the primary time in additional than twenty years, showing in an up to date model of the unique 1988 cowl, however may even be commemorated within the online game.

Madden first graced the duvet of his annual NFL collection for “John Madden Soccer,” of which there have been 40 totally different editions since its inception. A 12 months after up to date stars Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes had been featured as the primary co-cover athletes in over a decade, the “Madden NFL 23” cowl recreates the 1988 cowl, during which John Madden is bursting via a chalkboard with Xs and Os whereas carrying a soccer, by surrounding the coach with silver and gold and a message: “Thanks, Coach.”

Three totally different distinctive covers shall be rolled out as a part of the sport’s launch, every of them highlighting a unique chapter in Madden’s lifelong influence on soccer. The “All Madden” version options the reimagined authentic cowl, with art work from visible artist Chuck Kinds.

As for the in-game tributes, Madden’s voice will return to the sport for the primary time in additional than a decade, because of remastered audio clips from his days as an award-winning broadcaster. “Madden NFL 23” may even function a particular Madden vs. Madden “interactive expertise” that features two variations of Madden main two groups of “All-Madden athletes” in opposition to one another within the 1970 Oakland Coliseum, the place Madden’s Raiders superior to the AFL Championship to cap a 12-1-1 season in 1969.

Digital Arts has additionally introduced plans to direct funds from a $5 million John Madden Legacy Dedication to Schooling donation revealed earlier this 12 months, directing $2.5 million to 4 native training nonprofits and one other $2.5 million to the creation of the EA Madden Scholarship, a partnership with the UNCF (United Negro Faculty Fund) that can assist graduates at 12 Traditionally Black Schools and Universities.

EA Sports activities can be dedicating John Madden Area, a fancy on the firm’s world headquarters in Redwood Metropolis, California, in honor of Madden’s lifetime achievements, as a part of its tribute round “Madden NFL 23,” which is due out later this summer time.