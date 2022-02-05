Made in Oklahoma: Crispy coconut chicken tenders

OKLAHOMA CITY (blackchronicle) – Made in Oklahoma has something hot and delicious for Oklahomans to cook up: crispy coconut chicken tenders.
These yummy chicken strips are great as a snack or over basmati or jasmine rice for a delicious dinner. The heat from Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly and the sweetness of the coconut gives a great flavor to these crispy tenders.
Ingredients
- 1 Hansen’s Egg
- 1 tablespoon Suan’s Scotch Bonnet Pepper Jelly
- 1 cup flaked coconut
- 1/2 cup Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken tenderloins
- 1/3 cup Braum’s butter, melted
Step 1
Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a shallow dish, whisk together egg and pepper jelly. In another shallow dish, combine coconut, flour, salt, pepper and garlic powder.
Step 2
Dip chicken strips first in egg and then in coconut, coating each side well.
Step 3
Place chicken on a baking sheet. Drizzle with butter (this gives a nice color to the chicken). Bake 25 minutes or until browned and cooked through. Turn chicken halfway through cooking time.