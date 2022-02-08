Madhavbaug IPO Subscription Status {Live Data 2022}

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited aka Madhavbaug IPO subscription is to start from February 10, 2022, Thursday. The company to raise ₹20.23 crores via SME IPO at a price band of ₹73. The retail portion of this IPO is 50%, and HNI is 50% quota. The IPO subscription will close on February 15, 2022, Tuesday. The IPO bid for the IPO is 1600 shares that cost ₹116,800 for 1 lot. The face value is ₹10 per equity share. Madhavbaug is India’s Leading Chain of Cardiac Care Clinics & Hospitals. They provide treatments like Heart Disease Reversal, Diabetes Reversal, BP Management, Obesity Management, and Knee Pain Relief Camp. The company reported ₹52.28 crores of revenues in 2021 against ₹75.30 crores in 2020. The company’s financial report looks good while profit looks going up in last few quarters. Please check the Madhavbaug IPO details over here.
Madhavbaug IPO Subscription Status (Live Data – Day 1)
|Category
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|NII
|–
|–
|–
|RII
|–
|–
|–
|Total
|–
|–
|–
Madhavbaug IPO Investor Categories
- Non-Institutional Investors(NII): Individual Investors, NRIs, Companies, Trusts, etc
- Retail Individual Investors (RII): Retail Individual Investors or NRIs
Madhavbaug IPO Date & Price Band
|IPO Open:
| 10 February 2022
|IPO Close:
| 15 February 2022
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹20.23 Crores
|Face Value:
|₹10 Per Equity Share
|Price Band:
|₹73 Per Equity Share
|Listing on:
| NSE SME
|Retail Quota:
|50%
|NII Quota:
|50%
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
Madhavbaug IPO Market Lot
The Madhavbaug IPO minimum market lot is 1600 shares with ₹116,800 application amount.
|IPO Lot Size:
| Minimum 1600 Shares for 1 lot
|Minimum Amount:
| ₹116,800 for 1 lot
Madhavbaug IPO Time Table
The Madhavbaug IPO date is 10 February 2022 and the IPO close date is 15 February 2022. The allotment date is 18 February 2022 and the IPO may list on 23 February 2022.
|IPO Open Date:
| 10 February 2022
|IPO Close Date:
|15 February 2022
|Basis of Allotment:
|18 February 2022
|Refunds:
| 21 February 2022
|Credit to Demat Account:
| 22 February 2022
|IPO Listing Date:
| 23 February 2022
