Madhavbaug IPO Subscription Status {Live Data 2022}

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited aka Madhavbaug IPO subscription is to start from February 10, 2022, Thursday. The company to raise ₹20.23 crores via SME IPO at a price band of ₹73. The retail portion of this IPO is 50%, and HNI is 50% quota. The IPO subscription will close on February 15, 2022, Tuesday. The IPO bid for the IPO is 1600 shares that cost ₹116,800 for 1 lot. The face value is ₹10 per equity share. Madhavbaug is India’s Leading Chain of Cardiac Care Clinics & Hospitals. They provide treatments like Heart Disease Reversal, Diabetes Reversal, BP Management, Obesity Management, and Knee Pain Relief Camp. The company reported ₹52.28 crores of revenues in 2021 against ₹75.30 crores in 2020. The company’s financial report looks good while profit looks going up in last few quarters. Please check the Madhavbaug IPO details over here.

We recommend investors may apply for an IPO at their own risk. Investors should also look at the Retail and HNI numbers before investing. You can check the Madhavbaug IPO allotment status here.

Madhavbaug IPO Subscription Status (Live Data – Day 1)

Madhavbaug IPO Investor Categories

  • Non-Institutional Investors(NII): Individual Investors, NRIs, Companies, Trusts, etc
  • Retail Individual Investors (RII): Retail Individual Investors or NRIs

Madhavbaug IPO Date & Price Band

 IPO Open: 10 February 2022
 IPO Close: 15 February 2022
 IPO Size: Approx ₹20.23 Crores
 Face Value: ₹10 Per Equity Share
 Price Band: ₹73 Per Equity Share
 Listing on: NSE SME
 Retail Quota: 50%
 NII Quota: 50%
 DRHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here
 RHP Draft Prospectus: Click Here

Madhavbaug IPO Market Lot

The Madhavbaug IPO minimum market lot is 1600 shares with ₹116,800 application amount.

 IPO Lot Size: Minimum 1600 Shares for 1 lot
 Minimum Amount: ₹116,800 for 1 lot

Madhavbaug IPO Time Table

The Madhavbaug IPO date is 10 February 2022 and the IPO close date is 15 February 2022. The allotment date is 18 February 2022 and the IPO may list on 23 February 2022.

 IPO Open Date: 10 February 2022
 IPO Close Date: 15 February 2022
 Basis of Allotment: 18 February 2022
 Refunds: 21 February 2022
 Credit to Demat Account: 22 February 2022
 IPO Listing Date: 23 February 2022

Madhavbaug IPO Subscription FAQs:

When Madhavbaug IPO Subscription will start?

The IPO subscription starts on 10 February 2022 for NII and Retail Investors.

How much is Madhavbaug IPO subscribed?

The IPO subscribed -x times on day 1.

What is Madhavbaug IPO Retail subscription status?

The RII subscription is -x on day 1.

How to subscribe Madhavbaug IPO?

You can go with ASBA and Non-ASBA options for a subscription. Go to your bank account and apply for IPO online via ASBA or download the form online or get the physical form and submit the filled form to your broker or bank.

How do I check live Madhavbaug IPO Subscription Numbers?

One can visit our portal for live IPO subscription numbers that we are updating hourly basis from the official website NSE and BSE websites. One can check the live subscription on BSE or NSE website on the particular IPO page.

