Madrigal’s two-run single lifts Cubs over Marlins 4-2 – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Chicago Cubs secured a 4-2 victory towards the Miami Marlins on Saturday after Nick Madrigal hit a two-run single within the 8th inning. The Marlins, who swept the Cubs remaining weekend, confronted their 5th consecutive defeat. Jorge Soler delivered the one homer for the Marlins. Madrigal’s hit gave the Cubs their first lead, and the following batter, Miguel Amaya, adopted up with an RBI single, incomes his first-ever profession hit. The victory used to be secured through pitcher Adbert Alzolay, who were given his first save of the season within the 9th inning, whilst Keegan Thompson used to be credited with the win after pitching for 3 innings. Miami’s Matt Barnes began the sport however gave method to the bullpen, which used to be going neatly till the Cubs loaded the bases within the 7th inning.

In different news, Miami Marlins’ Johnny Cueto left a rehab get started for Triple-A Jacksonville after falling whilst making an attempt to hide first base. This would possibly lengthen his go back to the big-league membership. Cueto has suffered from proper biceps tightness since April 4 and has been at the 15-day injured checklist. Additionally, Kerry Wood threw out the primary pitch precisely 25 years after tying an important league document through placing out 20 Houston batters at Wrigley Field. Wood additionally led the seventh-inning stretch singalong.

The Marlins be expecting JT Chargois to go back from the 15-day injured checklist quickly, however they didn’t supply a particular timeline. Kyle Hendricks printed he felt neatly after throwing a bullpen consultation sooner than the sport and is anticipated to make a rehab get started for Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Sandy Alcantara will face off towards Hayden Wesneski in Sunday’s collection finale.

