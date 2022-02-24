MAFS’ Katina Defends Olajuwon For Never Dating A Black Woman

There was messiness afoot on last night’s episode of Married At First Sight involving a shocking dating reveal and a “shark” that should probably swim away.

This week viewers saw Olajuwon confess that he has hangups about consummating his marriage to his wife Katina, and they also saw his protective wife defend his dating history.

As previously reported Olajuwon is adamant that he’s turned in his player card after moonlighting around Boston as a ladies’ man named “Isaac.”

Apparently during his Isaac days, however, not a single one of the women that the wastewater treatment operator dated was BLACK.

That news was shared on camera by one of Katina’s good girlfriends who said that Olajuwon’s dating history worried her.

“I’ve never dated an African-American woman before,” Olajuwon was seen admitting at brunch. “Never found one that was attracted to me for real. I wanna try something new!” he added.

R E A L LY? Not a single Black girl in Boston found Olajuwon attractive and marrying a Black woman is “something new?”

Olajuwon looked Katina friends dead in the eyes and said that black women were not attracted to him – an obviously athletic black man with locs 🙄🙄 who is he trying to fool! #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston pic.twitter.com/KFIeQK24Q2 — MAFSfans (@SfansMaf) February 24, 2022

That seems pretty far-fetched but sure.

Olajuwon’s words set off alarm bells in Katina’s friend’s head, but the #MAFS star assured her homegirl that it’s not a big deal.

“Let me just say, I’m the first Black girl that he’s been in a serious relationship with,” said Katina. “You have to remember he’s half Irish and he has a mohawk…” “He looks Black,” countered her friend. “He’s Black.” “Me and you know that, of course,” responded Katina. “Does he?” asked the freind. “Yeah!” responded Katina.

Katina ultimately concluded that it wasn’t a “concern for her” and said that they “moved past that.”

Unfortunately for her, #MAFS fans have yet to move past the shocking reveal and they’re wondering if Olajuwon only dating non-women of color is the REAL reason why he hasn’t been intimate with his wife.

Olajuwon is not attracted to Black women…hence him and Katina not having sex yet…it all makes sense now…#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Plsb3B5vUW — Vinhinton (@Vinhinton) February 24, 2022

They also scoffed at Katina hinting at her hubby passing for ANYTHING but Black.

Katina, boo.. stop it. The boy’s name is Olajuwon. He’s Irish, but he also previously mentioned having a Nigerian father. It doesn’t get Blacker than that. Say it with me, “Olajuwon is a black man”. There’s no if, ands, or buts about that #MAFS — doubleOG (@AfriqueInspired) February 24, 2022

Katina trying to convince us that a light skinned man with kinky hair named Olajuwon doesn’t look black because he’s half Irish is the comedy I needed today. #MAFS #MAFSBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightBoston pic.twitter.com/PtT6hUml34 — Cream House (@RaytedG) February 24, 2022

What do YOU think? Is Olajuwon never being with a Black woman a red flag?

Olajuwon hasn’t found a Black woman who would put up with his antics and demands. THAT’S WHY. They’ve been physically attracted to him. #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Ql7gqE4vOm — From Rizzo With Love (@RizzowithLove) February 24, 2022

During last night’s episode viewers were also SHOCKED to see a #MAFS bride have a hot mic moment and slander her husband with belittling comments about his manhood.

Hit the flip for that.