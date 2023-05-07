Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby amid controversy over horse deaths

Mage, a 15-to-1 shot, gained the 149th working of the Kentucky Derby by way of a period on Saturday.

The Kentucky Derby misplaced its early favourite when Forte used to be scratched and two extra horses died, following a string of horse deaths previous within the week at Churchill Downs, additional blows to a recreation already reeling from a sequence of doping suspensions and breakdowns.





Mage #8, ridden by way of jockey Javier Castellano crosses the end line to win the 149th working of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.

“This is part of racing and it’s the cruel part,” Mike Repole, co-owner of Forte, stated in an interview with FanDuel TV.

Mage had just one victory in 3 earlier races sooner than maintaining off Two Phil’s within the stretch whilst overlaying 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 underneath Javier Castellano. The Hall of Fame jockey snapped an 0-for-15 skid within the Derby. He and teacher Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.

Forte used to be the 5th scratch from the Derby within the days main as much as the $3 million race for 3-year-olds. Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding, and Freezing Point, a 3-year-old colt, have been injured of their races at the Derby undercard, and died at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The string of horse deaths solid a pall for some Derby-goers on a most commonly cloudy and heat day.

“It’s concerning, and I hope they’re quickly trying the best they can to correct whatever’s going on,” stated Michael Freeze, who at the side of his good friend dressed up as jockeys. “They need to do whatever is best for the horses, and the sport in general.”

Chloe’s Dream were given harm in the second one race Saturday. The horse used to be taken off in an equine ambulance with a proper entrance knee damage and used to be euthanized, teacher Jeff Hiles showed to The Associated Press.

“He just took a bad step out there,” Hiles stated. “They could do the same thing running in the field as they could on the track. So it’s very unfortunate. That’s what we deal with.”

Freezing Point suffered a left ankle damage within the Pat Day Mile and used to be euthanized, teacher Joe Lejzerowicz instructed the AP. He stated Fort Bragg, who completed 3rd, got here over and slammed into Freezing Point all over the race.

“He just got bumped in the backstretch,” Lejzerowicz stated. “He never took a bad step or bobble. He had a big heart.”

New antidoping and drugs laws enforced by way of a central governing frame of the game are scheduled to take impact May 22.

“There’s something going on,” stated Pat Murtha, who used to be attending his first Derby. “They need to find out, and set some rules and regulations to protect these animals.”

This is a growing tale and can be up to date.