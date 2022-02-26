Magic, Okeke hand Rockets eighth straight loss 119-111

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chuma Okeke scored a career-high 26 factors to steer the Orlando Magic to a 119-111 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night time in a recreation between the underside groups within the NBA’s Jap and Western Conferences.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 24 factors and 12 rebounds for the Magic, who broke a four-game dropping streak.

Jalen Inexperienced led Houston with 23 factors and Christian Wooden added 21 factors and 11 rebounds in Houston’s eighth straight loss.

Okeke, who additionally had 9 rebounds and 4 assists, scored seven straight factors for Orlando after a shot by Eric Gordon had decreased the Magic’s result in 104-102 with 4:18 remaining. His huge night time off the bench didn’t shock Carter.

“We’re all the time preaching to him to cease second-guessing himself – you are a scorer,” Carter mentioned. “This wasn’t something that is a shock to me. I form of anticipated it.”

Okeke’s 3-pointer broke a 90-all tie and began a decisive 12-Three Orlando run.

Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr., and Inexperienced hit 3-pointers to assist Houston take a 17-Three lead within the first 5 minutes of the sport, and the Rockets led all through a lot of the first half with the assistance of 12 Magic turnovers.

Okeke’s 3-pointer with 1:51 left within the first half put Orlando forward for the primary time, and the Magic closed the half with 10 straight factors after Gordon scored Houston’s closing factors on a driving layup with 2:45 left.

“We simply had some breakdowns and issues that went flawed,” mentioned Houston coach Stephen Silas. “If we might have made some extra threes, a couple of extra free throws, perhaps it is a completely different ball recreation. The stagnant play of the second quarter was not nice.”

“That second quarter was large for us,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley mentioned. “We did not begin the best way we needed to however our guys weathered the storm and began to bear down defensively.”

Wooden and Gordon did all of the scoring on a 16-7 run that regained the lead for Houston early within the second half, however the Magic moved again forward with 12 straight bench factors, beginning with Okeke’s 3-pointer and ending with one other three by Gary Harris.

“They hit some pictures and did some issues we did not see on movie,” mentioned Tate, who had 13 factors, 5 rebounds and 6 assists. “These are issues that let you win. We have now to begin studying from that.”

TIP-INS

Rockets: The present dropping streak is the third of the season of eight or extra video games. … Opponents are averaging 127.5 factors and capturing 54 p.c throughout the dropping streak. … Gordon (groin pressure) and Porter (sickness) returned after lacking two video games earlier than the All-Star break. … Wooden missed 10 of 13 free throw makes an attempt.

Magic: Okeke performed 31 half of minutes and had a plus/minus ratio of plus-27. . . . Rookie Jalen Suggs went to the bench with three fouls dedicated in a span of 24 seconds early within the first quarter. … When Mo Bamba was whistled for his second private, the Magic had two starters in foul bother simply three minutes into the sport. … Each gamers fouled out within the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night time.

Magic: Host Indiana on Monday night time.