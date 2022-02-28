Magic vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 28 predictions from proven computer model

The Orlando Magic will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Amway Center. Orlando is 14-47 overall and 6-21 at home, while Indiana is 21-41 overall and 6-23 on the road. The Magic returned from the All-Star break by picking up a win over Houston on Friday.

Orlando is favored by one point in the latest Magic vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 231.5.

Magic vs. Pacers spread: Magic -1

Magic vs. Pacers over-under: 232 points

Featured Game | Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando has not won consecutive games since the end of January, but it has a chance to close February with the same result on Monday night. The Magic were able to snap a four-game losing skid with a 119-111 win over Houston on Friday. They will play the third game of a four-game homestand on Monday.

Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, who has not played in nearly 14 months due to an ACL injury, is expected to return for Orlando in this game. Fultz had a pair of 20-plus point games to open last season before suffering the injury. Chuma Okeke scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Friday’s win over Houston.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana comes into this game with some momentum of its own after winning two of its last three games. The Pacers came up with one of the best performances of the season on Sunday, blowing out Boston in a 128-107 final. Oshae Brissett knocked down six 3-pointers en route to a season-high 27 points.

Rookie Chris Duarte returned from a toe injury to score 11 points in 26 minutes off the bench. Shooting guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, who were both acquired earlier this month, combined for 43 points and 13 assists. Indiana has won 11 of its last 12 games at Orlando.

How to make Magic vs. Pacers picks

