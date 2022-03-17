Magic vs. Pistons prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 17 best bets from model on 78-48 run

The NBA has solely a single recreation on the slate on Thursday night. That matchup pits the Detroit Pistons towards the Orlando Magic at Amway Middle. Detroit is 18-51 general and 7-28 on the highway this season, with Orlando coming into at 18-52 general and 8-25 in residence video games. Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) and Chuma Okeke (knee) are listed as questionable for the Magic, with Jalen Suggs (ankle) and Jon Isaac (knee) dominated out. Cade Cunningham (sickness) and Rodney McGruder (ankle) are listed as questionable for the Pistons, with Hamidou Diallo (finger) and Frank Jackson (again) dominated out.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. Caesars Sportsbook lists Orlando as a four-point residence favourite, whereas the over-under, or whole variety of factors Vegas thinks will likely be scored, is 219 within the newest Pistons vs. Magic odds. Earlier than making any Magic vs. Pistons picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.

Pistons vs. Magic unfold: Magic -4

Pistons vs. Magic over-under: 219 factors

Pistons vs. Magic cash line: Magic -170, Pistons +145

DET: The Pistons are 25-16-1 towards the unfold in convention video games

ORL: The Magic are 21-23 towards the unfold in convention video games

Featured Sport | Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Why the Pistons can cowl

Detroit has a robust defensive projection on this matchup. The Pistons are forcing 14.7 turnovers per recreation this season, No. Eight within the NBA, and Detroit lands above the NBA in defensive effectivity thus far within the month of March. The Pistons are No. Four within the league in quick break factors allowed (14.7 per recreation), and opponents are producing solely 12.5 second-chance factors per recreation.

That resistance on the defensive glass could be essential in limiting effectivity on the margins, and the Magic are second-worst within the NBA in offensive effectivity. Orlando is No. 28 within the league in field-goal share and No. 27 in 3-point share, with the Magic dealing with spacing challenges. The Magic are additionally within the backside tier of the league in offensive rebound price (No. 27), free-throw makes an attempt per recreation (No. 26), and turnovers per recreation (No. 25), all of which play into the palms of the Pistons.

Why the Magic can cowl

Orlando ought to profit from Detroit’s weaknesses whereas magnifying its personal strengths. The Magic are within the high 10 of the NBA in help price and free-throw accuracy on offense. Detroit is No. 25 within the NBA in defensive score, with the No. 27 mark in defensive rebound price and the No. 29 mark in 3-point accuracy allowed. Orlando is No. 6 within the NBA in factors allowed within the paint (44.6 per recreation), and the Magic are within the high 10 in 2-point accuracy allowed at 52.Three %.

Orlando is above-average on the defensive glass, securing 73.2 % of accessible rebounds. Detroit is No. 28 within the league in offensive score, with one of many league’s worst taking pictures profiles. The Pistons rank No. 29 in discipline objective share and 3-point share whereas touchdown on the very backside of the NBA in 2-point share.

Find out how to make Magic vs. Pistons picks

