Magic vs. Rockets odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 25 predictions from proven computer model

The Houston Rockets will tackle the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET on Friday on the Amway Heart. Orlando is 13-47 general and 5-21 at residence, whereas the Rockets are 15-43 general and 7-25 on the street. Houston has the NBA’s longest lively dropping streak at seven video games.

Orlando is favored by 4 factors within the newest Magic vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, whereas the over-under is ready at 232.5.

Magic vs. Rockets unfold: Magic -4

Magic vs. Rockets over-under: 232.5 factors

Featured Sport | Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets

What it is advisable know concerning the Magic

Orlando will enter the post-All-Star break schedule on a four-game dropping skid, which was capped by a 130-109 loss at residence towards Atlanta on Feb. 16. The Magic allowed a mean of 124.Three factors per sport throughout that four-game dropping streak. Franz Wagner has began all 60 video games for Orlando and led NBA rookies in complete factors scored by Week 18.

Wagner is averaging 15.6 factors per sport, which ranks second on the crew behind Cole Anthony (17.7). The Magic are hoping to have reserve guard R.J. Hampton again from a knee damage on Friday night time, as he has been out for the final 14 video games. Orlando has struggled at residence this season, going 5-21 in its 26 video games.

What it is advisable know concerning the Rockets

Houston returns from the All-Star break on a seven-game dropping streak and has misplaced 11 of its final 12 video games. The Rockets rank dead-last within the NBA in defensive ranking (116.4). They may enter this sport with some confidence, although, as they’ve received their previous three conferences with Orlando.

Eric Gordon scored 24 factors, together with a game-winner with 1.6 seconds remaining, in a 118-116 win over the Magic on Dec. 3. Guard Dennis Schroder has made three appearances with Houston since being acquired from Boston on the commerce deadline. He scored 22 factors towards Orlando in a 116-83 Celtics win on Feb. 6.

