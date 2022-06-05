Maikaba pulls out the Guns for Abia Warriors clash

Rangers head Coach Abdul Maikaba says the gamers have to beat their heavy defeat within the final recreation rapidly.
The Flying Antelopes will host Abia Warriors on Sunday and failure to win might price them a continental ticket subsequent season.
Rangers at present third on the log, however simply three factors forward of a resurgent Enyimba.
“Now we have ready to place in our greatest and are available out with our heads held excessive. We have to get our acts collectively now relatively than later within the season to make sure that our goal of a continental ticket is achieved,” Maikaba mentioned forward of the sport.
“Abia Warriors are a great aspect however I consider we’re bodily and mentally ready for this match.”
“I simply hope that the boys will be capable of come up the size, psychologically to brush apart the hangover of our final outing in Jos,” said the broadly travelled coach.
Regardless of Abia Warriors poor run of type on the highway, Maikaba nonetheless, believes they continue to be a harmful aspect and might’t be underrated.
“Abia Warriors might have misplaced their final two matches on the highway to place them beneath some pressures however we have now our work minimize out right here in Okigwe which is to seize the utmost factors at stake and that’s the resolve of the gamers. It will likely be robust as Abia Warriors deserve some respect and we will strategy the sport with an enormous respect however with our goal intact.”
Recall the reverse fixture ended 2-1 within the favor of ‘Flying Antelopes’ in Nnewi.
