“Maintaining a high level of readiness”: A closeup look at the U.S. air defense system near Ukraine

About 50 miles from Ukraine at an airport in Japanese Poland, a serious present of American drive is designed to discourage Russian aggression. The U.S. has deployed two Patriot missile batteries, that are among the many most subtle air protection methods on this planet.

The weapon defeats threats by capturing them out of the sky.

“All of those missiles are designed to defeat tactical ballistic missiles, designed to defeat cruise-type missiles, in addition to plane,” mentioned the battery commander, who CBS Information was requested to not title for safety causes. “No matter intentional or unintended, the system truly doesn’t have the technique of discriminating towards these, it identifies threats and we now have the flexibility of defeating these threats.”

The methods have been at this location for a few week, he mentioned.

It is not simply the U.S. deploying Patriot missiles, Germany and the Netherlands are deploying them too because the warfare in Ukraine strikes nearer to NATO’s doorstep. A Russian missile hit a navy facility simply 15 miles from the Polish border on Sunday. Native stories say a suspected Russian drone was present in Romania final week.

The airport in Japanese Poland can also be used as a method station for weapons going to Ukraine. On Tuesday, what seemed to be a convoy of vans left the airport heading for the border.

The U.S. is transferring greater than weapons — there at the moment are 100,000 U.S. troops working in Europe for the primary time since 2005, together with these on the website of the Patriot batteries.

“We all the time are sustaining a excessive degree of readiness,” Main Normal Gregory Brady, who’s accountable for the Military’s missile protection methods all through Europe, informed CBS Information. “They’re right here able to defend towards any sort of aerial threats that might threaten NATO territory.”

