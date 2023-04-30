‘Major’ water main break impacts some Sarasota County residents

Repairs are these days underway following a “major” water main break on Friday morning in Sarasota County. The affected space is situated on Laurel Rd close to Ancora Blvd (east of Knights Trail), which is these days closed. However, residents within the Willow Chase neighborhood can nonetheless get entry to the improvement through heading east on Laurel Road.

SARASOTA COUNTY

If you live within the Venetian Community, it is very important observe that you are going to quickly be not able to get entry to your building from Laurel Road East. Instead, use Jacaranda/Laurel Road West or an alternative course. The water main break is predicted to noticeably cut back water power within the affected space, so residents there are requested to cut back their water utilization right through the maintenance.

SARASOTA COUNTY

Officials have introduced that the eastbound and westbound lanes of Laurel Road might be closed at some stage in the maintenance. For additional information, you’ll be able to seek the advice of the Google Maps embed beneath. It has been published that a course drilling contractor mistakenly bore into a significant transmission line from the Carlton Water Treatment Plant, which led to the water main break.