Make a glowing paper lantern and stroll in the Tampa Riverfest night parade

The Tampa Riverwalk is an iconic a part of the town and its significance will likely be celebrated all the way through the two-day Riverfest match, going down on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 in Tampa, Florida. This 12 months marks the 7th Riverfest, which guarantees to be a a laugh and family-friendly birthday celebration.

The match will function a vary of actions and leisure choices, together with reside bands, water-skiing displays, and even wiener canine races. However, the spotlight of Riverfest is predicted to be the Lantern Parade, which can happen on Saturday. The parade is unfastened to take part in for every age, however folks will have to check in previously via the match site.

To sign up for the Lantern Parade, members can purchase a lantern package beginning at $15 via the match site. Alternatively, Artysta LuLu, a famend native skill, is providing a sequence of unfastened workshops prior to the match to lend a hand other folks construct their lanterns. These will happen on Thursday at Armature Works and proper prior to the parade. For extra information on the workshops, folks can discuss with the match site.

To be informed extra about Artysta LuLu and her paintings, folks can discuss with her Instagram web page.