Make-A-Wish grants bedroom makeover for Bradenton girl

BRADENTON. FLA. — The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted a bedroom makeover on Wednesday for a critically sick Bradenton girl who suffers from seizures.

12-year-old Nayeli Santos has been mentally and bodily challenged her complete life. She suffers from severe seizures because of epilepsy and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Because of these well being issues, Santos spends a number of time indoors, and having an area tailor-made to her bodily wants can affect her high quality of life.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida

Her room now options therapeutic and sensory objects to be taught from, a brand new mattress, fan, closet, window therapy and flooring.

The room was revealed at a Make-A-Wish celebration at Santos’ dwelling. The basis mentioned the colours used within the room, which included pink, purple, grey and white, not solely match her huge persona but in addition have a soothing impact in occasions of medical disaster.