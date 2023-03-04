Make-A-Wish Southern Florida hosts ‘Wings for Wishes’ for critically ill children

MIAMI – The Make-A-Wish Southern Florida basis hosted a unique “Wings for Wishes” fundraising tournament Saturday to assist grant life-changing needs for critically ill children in South Florida.

It was once held at Sports Grill South Miami, at 1559 Sunset Dr.

The tournament incorporated a wing-eating pageant with the pros from Major League Eating, a neighborhood media wing dining contest together with group contributors from Local 10 News, food and drinks tasting stations, reside tune, a DJ and a variety of a laugh and video games for children and adults alike.

According to a news free up, the development featured aggressive dining champion Geoffrey Esper and different top-ranked Major League Eating athletes who competed within the Wings for Wishes Professional Wing Eating Championship.

Last yr, Esper, the quantity 2 ranked eater, defeated World Champion Joey Chestnut through dining 192 wings in 10 mins.

“The eight previous Wings for Wishes have raised $1.5 million, enough to grant 300 life-changing wishes for critically ill children in South Florida,” in line with tournament organizers.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida “has granted more than 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have critical illnesses,” a news free up said.

The basis says they target to grant a want for each medically eligible kid in its territory.

