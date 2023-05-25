Malcolm Brogdon injury: Celtics guard playing through partially torn tendon in right arm vs. Heat, per report

Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through an damage all over the Eastern Conference Finals. According to an editorial through The Athletic’s Jared Weiss, Brogdon has a partially torn tendon in his right arm that he sustained all over Game 1 of the Celtics’ sequence in opposition to the Miami Heat. The tendon comes out of his right elbow and leads into his forearm in his right capturing arm. Initially, he used to be coping with golfer’s elbow soreness, however tore the tendon whilst boxing out Kevin Love.

Brogdon received the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award all over the common season, however his damage has hindered his efficiency. He has scored simply two issues in his previous two video games and is capturing 3-of-14 from deep in the sequence. To arrange the ache, he has reduce down his pregame warmup regimen and has emphasised attacking the basket in fresh video games. This is an important loss for the Celtics as they obtained Brogdon to handle offensive shortcomings that arose all over remaining 12 months’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite having Marcus Smart and Derrick White at the staff, the Celtics will battle with out Brogdon’s contributions. White has struggled when guarding Jimmy Butler, and Smart will also be an erratic offensive participant. Also, one loss will finish Boston’s season, so a significant damage like Brogdon’s is the very last thing the staff wanted.