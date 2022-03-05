Malik Willis, former Liberty QB, gives NFL combine gear to homeless woman

Former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has been impressing people all week at the 2022 NFL combine with his play on the field. On Thursday, it was something Willis did off the field that made headlines.

Willis was seen giving some of the free items he’s received at the combine to a homeless woman that was sitting outside of the Indianapolis Convention Center as he was on his way to his hotel.

“I walked past her on the way to the Nike suite and I chopped it up with them and I walked out with a suitcase and whatnot. And I felt bad because I saw her son. It was a pregnant lady and she was homeless,” Willis told NFL Network. “And I was just like, ‘Shoot, I don’t have no money, but I can give you a couple of shirts.'”

Willis certainly wasn’t doing it to get noticed, as he said he had no idea anyone filmed his generous act.

“I just felt like I had to do that,” Willis added. “I mean, I’m at a position right now where I’m not worried about much of anything except getting better. So, if I can help her out any way, I felt like I had to.”

Willis could be the first quarterback selected off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft, which is set to take place next month. During his 2021 season at Liberty, Willis completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for 878 yards and 13 more touchdowns in his 13 starts.