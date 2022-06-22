Man, 84, shot outside St. Petersburg convenience store

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 84-year-old man was shot outside a St. Petersburg convenience store early Saturday morning.

According to St. Petersburg Police, the aged man was sitting in his automotive within the car parking zone of MLK Food Store, positioned at 1500 Dr. M.L.Ok. Street South, when he was shot.

Police say the taking pictures occurred round 5:50 a.m. and the sufferer suffered non-life-threatening accidents.

Another car was struck by a bullet, however nobody else was damage.

Within a matter of minutes, a police K9 officer tracked a suspect a brief distance away.

Police arrested Tyrone Church, 62, and have charged him with two counts of Attempted Murder and one depend of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Police haven’t indicated a potential motive and proceed to research the taking pictures.