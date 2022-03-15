Man accidentally shoots pregnant teen to death in car while “playing with” handgun in Louisiana

A suspect has been arrested after by accident taking pictures and killing a pregnant 17-year-old inside a shifting automotive, sheriff’s officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana stated.

WAFB-TV reports Chad Blackard, 23, was booked in connection to the deadly taking pictures of 17-year-old Karrington Smith, in accordance with Casey Hicks, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Workplace. Blackard faces a number of fees, together with negligent murder, third-degree feticide and unlawful use of weapons.

Blackard, who was sitting behind Smith in a shifting automotive on Saturday, fired a single spherical from his semi-automatic handgun, hitting Smith within the again, authorities stated. Deputies stated Blackard was allegedly “enjoying with the handgun” when it discharged, WAFB reported.

Authorities stated Smith, who was 25 weeks pregnant, was taken to a neighborhood hospital the place she and her unborn youngster later died.

Chad Blackard East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Workplace



The Advocate, citing an affidavit, reported that Blackard bragged that his gun “outperforms” a gun owned by one other passenger earlier than it discharged.

The newspaper reported that before Smith died, she initially advised deputies that the gun had by accident fired whereas in her purse, however the sheriff’s workplace later decided Blackard was accountable.

The incident marks the second time this week {that a} lady was killed inside a automotive by unintended gunfire. Police in suburban Chicago stated a 3-year-old boy by accident shot his mom to demise because the household was sitting of their automotive in a grocery store parking zone on Saturday.

A 2019 study estimates there are about 430 unintended firearm deaths within the U.S. per 12 months and unintentional gun deaths happen 4 occasions extra usually within the U.S. than different high-income international locations.

karrington len jade smith i’ve no phrases to say. i really like you greater than phrases can ever say you had been my sister from… Posted by Haley Clayton on Sunday, March 13, 2022