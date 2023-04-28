Man accused of accepting package of cocaine to distribute in Central Florida – WFTV

Federal brokers have arrested a person for possessing and distributing cocaine in Central Florida. The operation was once section of a joint effort between federal and native companies. Investigators intercepted a package, believed to be wearing medication or comparable cash, destined for Christian Arroyo-Rivera’s house, positioned in Kissimmee, Florida. A U.S. postal inspector delivered the package to a mail drop field and left Arroyo-Rivera a key. Federal brokers noticed Arroyo-Rivera as he picked up the package, and arrested him when he arrived on the mail drop field. Arroyo-Rivera is referred to as a “known parcel shipment coordinator and cocaine distributor operating in Central Florida” through federal brokers.

Arroyo-Rivera now faces federal fees for possessing cocaine with intent to distribute following his arrest remaining 12 months. When his automotive was once searched, brokers discovered two kilograms of cocaine and a handgun without a serial numbers. Arroyo-Rivera reportedly informed investigators that he knew he was once receiving cocaine in the package and was once being paid between $600 and $800. Records point out that Arroyo-Rivera additionally confronted fees for distribution of cocaine in the previous.

The Postal Inspection Service, which posed as a mail provider, mentioned that it takes drug crimes significantly as a result of of the hurt that such medication do to society. The company is dedicated to intercepting medication to save you them from getting onto the road.

