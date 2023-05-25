Man accused of fatal stabbing in Miami-Dade arrested in Broward, police say

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – According to the police, a home violence dispute resulted in a stabbing that led to the demise of a person and accidents to his mom on Wednesday night time in northeastern Miami-Dade County.

The police mentioned that the suspect was once later discovered in southern Broward County.

At round 6:30 p.m., the police officials and fireplace rescue workforce spoke back to a choice for lend a hand at an condominium in Miami-Dade’s barrier island town of Sunny Isles Beach.

According to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, the person died on the clinic after being stabbed in the dispute that happened west of the Collins Avenue and Northeast 163 Street intersection. His mom was once receiving remedy for 2 stab wounds.

The suspect, who the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department claims is chargeable for stabbing the mummy and her son on the Plaza of the Americas condominium development, fled. Detectives discovered him beating up a lady in Hallandale Beach, in step with the police.

Police reported that the lady in Hallandale Beach was once later recognized because the suspect’s female friend who knew that he were concerned in the stabbing in Sunny Isles Beach.

The Miami-Dade, Sunny Isles Beach, and Hallandale Beach detectives are running at the case, however the Miami-Dade Police Department is the lead company at the murder, in step with the police.

The detectives are asking someone who has information concerning the incident to name Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this record.

Location