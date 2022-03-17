Man accused of fatally stabbing Asian woman in Chinatown apartment refuses to attend arraignment, court says

Spencer Platt/Getty Pictures

(NEW YORK) — Assamad Nash, the 25-year-old man accused of brutally stabbing an Asian girl to demise in her house, refused to attend his arraignment on Wednesday, in response to the court docket.

On Feb. 13, police discovered Christina Yuna Lee, 35, stabbed dozens of occasions after a neighbor who heard her screaming known as 911. Prosecutors revealed new particulars from when officers arrived on the scene, together with the lies caught on body-warn cameras as Nash tried to persuade police to depart.

“I’m alone within the house. We’re okay. Nobody is bleeding. We do not need assistance. You broke my door. Go away. We do not want the police, I’m high-quality,” Nash was seen saying on officer body-worn digicam footage, in response to the indictment filed Wednesday.

Nash additionally tried to convey that he was attempting to “assist” and that he had come from a celebration earlier within the evening, in response to the court docket paperwork, obtained by ABC Information.

“I attempted to assist my buddy out,” Nash allegedly stated. “I used to be attempting to assist this feminine getting harm by different individuals. I used to be attempting to assist the girl.”

Nash later stated that the “dude escaped,” and that he was stabbed as effectively.

Prosecutors had beforehand accused Nash of imitating the voice of a girl when police arrived to the house and that Nash had tried to flee by the fireplace escape however noticed an officer on the roof above him and went again contained in the house, in response to the felony criticism filed in February.

Prosecutors accused Nash of feigning innocence within the ambulance trip after he was taken into custody, saying, “How is the woman within the house? Is she okay? We had been partying and the dude escaped,” in response to the indictment.

Later, at Bellevue Hospital, Nash instructed officers that he did not stab Lee and that he was “attempting to guard the girl,” prosecutors stated. Nash continued that narrative the subsequent day in his preliminary arraignment, saying, “If it isn’t on video, how can they are saying it is me?” the court docket paperwork state.

Surveillance video from Lee’s constructing exhibits her exiting a cab at 4:23 a.m. earlier than she was adopted into her constructing, prosecutors stated. Officers discovered her within the rest room with a number of stab wounds to her neck and torso from her personal kitchen knife, police stated. She was pronounced useless on the scene, and Nash was discovered hiding below a mattress, in response to the felony criticism.

Nash, who’s believed to be homeless, was charged with homicide, housebreaking and sexually motivated housebreaking within the killing. He was scheduled to look in Manhattan felony court docket Wednesday morning, the place he was not produced, a consultant for the court docket instructed ABC Information.

“Right this moment’s indictment marks the start of our pursuit of justice within the title of Christina Yuna Lee, a brilliant and beloved New Yorker who mustn’t have had her life minimize quick in such a violent, stunning method in her own residence,” Manhattan District Lawyer Alvin Bragg stated in an announcement Wednesday. “Ms. Yuna Lee’s demise not solely devastated her family members, however struck worry into the hearts of our AAPI neighbors, who’ve already suffered far an excessive amount of ache lately. All New Yorkers should be protected and safe, and we’ll guarantee accountability for this mindless homicide.”

Nash was out on supervised launch for 3 open instances on the time of the stabbing, together with one the place he allegedly punched a stranger on the subway, prosecutors stated. He was seen in police body-worn digicam telling officers that he did not “do jail” and that he had simply gotten out of jail that day, in response to the indictment.

ABC Information couldn’t instantly attain an legal professional for Nash for remark.

ABC Information’ Will McDuffie and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.