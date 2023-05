Man accused of killing 5 in Texas home still on the run – CBS News

The search for Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of killing five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas, stretched into a third day Monday. Multiple agencies, including the FBI, were participating in the search but authorities have said they do not know where the suspect may be. Janet Shamlian has the latest.

