Man accused of killing Fort Worth maintenance worker out on bond





Carlos Aybar, a maintenance worker at a luxurious rental advanced within the 700 block of Arch Adams Lane in Fort Worth’s cultural district, used to be shot and killed within the entrance place of work on April 21. Devin Smith, a fellow resident of Aybar, used to be arrested on a homicide fee and has since been launched on bond for $150,000, consistent with court docket and prison information. The Tarrant County District Clerk’s place of work showed Smith’s unencumber on bond. The murder unit discovered that the incident started as an issue over an animal regulate violation between Smith and a lady who labored within the entrance place of work of the advanced. The girl contacted Aybar as a result of she used to be afraid of Smith’s movements in opposition to her. When Aybar tried to get Smith to go away, Smith allegedly shot Aybar more than one instances. Neighbors stated they knew one thing unhealthy had took place once they noticed police presence. Aybar’s members of the family are apprehensive that Smith’s unencumber on bond may just put others in the neighborhood at risk.