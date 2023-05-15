Man accused of killing his mother | Porter, Texas crime news

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a person has been arrested and charged with the dying of his 65-year-old mother.

What Happened?

Deputies had been dispatched to a place of abode on Forest Sounds Lane in Porter, simply east of 59 at Northpark Drive, round 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, they came upon Carol Kuykendall deceased from what gave the impression to be a gunshot wound. At the time, a “person of interest” was once being puzzled.

On Wednesday, government showed that Carol’s son, Michael Scott Kuykendall, was once arrested and brought to the Montgomery County Jail. It is unclear right now what fees he’s dealing with.

