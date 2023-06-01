Man accused of molesting ‘frightened’ 14-year-old girl at west Miami-Dade gym

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man from west Miami-Dade was arrested on a lewd and lascivious molestation charge early Wednesday morning after police accused him of molesting a 14-year-old girl working out at a gym. The incident happened at the LA Fitness located at 14100 SW Eighth St. in the Tamiami area on Miami-Dade County’s far western edge, on Tuesday night according to the police.

The accused, Richard Bosch, asked the minor how old she was to which she replied with her actual age. Bosch proceeded to lie about his age shaving two years off his real enough to comfort her. According to the police report, Bosch with an apparent erection, stood behind the girl, and then grabbed her by the waist and forcibly lifted her.

The “frightened” girl walked away in an uncomfortable and scared state while Bosch followed behind and “grabbed the victim’s buttocks over her clothing,” wrote the police department. A witness reported seeing Bosch following the girl around the gym and asked him if he knew her.

Police wrote that Bosch, “replied that the victim was his younger sister, then changed his answer and stated she was his cousin,” which raised alarms for the witness.

Bosch was later arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor. After being held in custody, he was granted a bond of $7,500 and released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, as per jail records.

Situations like these are not new to society. The victim’s mental and physical health is at stake while the perpetrator’s freedom, name, and reputation are on the line. It is important to consider the impact and the challenges associated with the approach when making decisions in such cases.

In this scenario, the immediate action by the witness was timely and appropriate, leading to the apprehension of the perpetrator. However, it is crucial to understand that in most cases, the victim’s report is the only evidence for the prosecution, which creates loopholes and challenges in seeking justice.

Generally, society has seen numerous cases where the guilty are set free and the innocent are punished. It is crucial to balance various factors and ensure that justice is served for the victim.