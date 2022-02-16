Man Accused Of Selling Gun To Congregation Beth Israel Hostage-Taker Due In Texas Court – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A month after four people were held hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, the man accused of selling the gun to the hostage-taker is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

Federal prosecutors are expected to argue Henry “Michael” Williams should not have had a gun to begin with because of his criminal history. The 32-year-old is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors claim Williams sold the gun to Malik Faisal Akram two days before he held the group hostage at Congregation Beth Israel. We’re told Williams claims he did not know about Akram’s plan, but prosecutors say that’s irrelevant.

Williams is also charged with attempted possession of a controlled substance. He’s expected to be in court at 10:00 a.m.