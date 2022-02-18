Man accused of stealing dinosaur from Decopolis arrested after copper thefts | Crime News







A man accused of stealing a dinosaur statue is now in custody after police say he also stole copper from a church and other locations in downtown Tulsa.

Tulsa police arrested Bob Morton on Monday afternoon, the agency said in a social media post that included a surveillance image of a man stealing a life-size dinosaur statue from the Pearl District retail shop Decopolis.

Morton is also accused of stealing several copper plaques from the American Association of Petroleum Geologists near 15th Street and Boulder Avenue, according to the Police Department’s post. The theft was seen on surveillance video, allowing investigators to identify Morton as the suspect.

Morton also is accused of removing copper tubing from air conditioning units at a church near Ninth Street and Boulder Avenue in downtown Tulsa. Police noted that the church has been hit multiple times and left with about $10,000 worth of damage.

When arrested, Morton admitted to “some of the crimes,” police said. He is held in lieu of bonds totaling nearly $30,000 on more than a half-dozen criminal complaints.

The statue of the life-size dinosaur is still missing. Anyone with informantion is asked to call the police at 918-596-9222.

Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.





Source link