Man accused of Tampa killing arrested in South Florida, police say

On Monday, a 28-year-old guy used to be taken into police custody in northeast Tampa in reference to the homicide of a person in his early 50s. The police came upon the sufferer’s frame on May 1st within an rental at The Beck at Hidden River advanced close to New Tampa and Tampa Palms, and then they started an investigation for a murder case.

Near the time of the development, officials had been in a position to procure surveillance pictures that confirmed the suspect, Richard Lam, 28, close to the rental at the moment. The Tampa Police Department’s news free up additional mentioned that Lam’s fingerprints had been discovered on the crime scene.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Lam used to be identified to the sufferer, and after committing the homicide, he stole the sufferer’s automobile. The automobile used to be later discovered in West Palm Beach County.

The sufferer’s post-mortem printed that he died consequently of higher frame trauma, however Tampa police have now not launched to any extent further information about the way of loss of life or the cause in the back of the focused assault.

The news free up additionally states that Lam is now charged with homicide and grand robbery of a motor automobile. As of Monday night, Lam used to be being held in a Miami-Dade County prison; his reserving web page does now not come with any bail quantity.