Man accused of threatening security guard with gun outside Wilton Manors bar

MIAMI – A Fort Lauderdale man is going through critical costs after being accused of threatening a security guard with a gun outside a homosexual bar in Wilton Manors.

The man was recognized as Kenneth Justesen, 45. He was outside the GYM Sportsbar Friday night time, within the 2200 block of Wilton Drive when the incident occurred.

A video obtained by CBS4 exhibits Justesen carrying a ‘Let’s go Brandon’ t-shirt, which is a profane dig at President Biden, as he had an trade of phrases with the bar’s security guard.

The trade quickly grew to a verbal altercation through which Justesen is hear saying, “What the (expletive) are you going to do?”

Then, the video exhibits him pulling what seems to be a handgun and holding it beside him.

He allegedly instructed the security guard that he can, “show his gun.”

The incident on the identical night time as a gunman opened hearth in Oslo’s nightlife district, killing two males and injuring greater than 20 different folks injured throughout an LGBTQ Pride pageant in Norway’s capital.

Justesen faces a number of costs together with use of a firearm below the affect of alcohol.

Records present he has prior runnings with the legislation.