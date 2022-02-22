Man accused of trying to access Massachusetts zoo’s tiger enclosure





Massachusetts State Police said a man was arrested on Monday morning after attempting to access the tiger enclosure at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. Zoo officials said the man was spotted by staff at approximately 8:45 a.m. in a private area behind the Tiger Tales exhibit, which houses Anala, a Bengal mix.”When first seen by staff and approached, he climbed over a gate and quickly exited the area,” zoo officials wrote. Matthew Abraham, 24, of Worcester, was detained by the zoo’s security at approximately 9 a.m., state police said.According to state police, Abraham was evaluated by Boston Emergency Medical Services, who determined he was mentally competent.After Abraham refused further medical care, MSP troopers arrested him and took him to the barracks in South Boston. Abraham faces charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $40 bail clerk’s fee and ordered to appear in Dorchester District Court for an arraignment on a future date.No animals or people were injured, the zoo said. Boston sister station WCVB spoke with Abraham, a Worcester State University student majoring in biology, after he was released from custody.”I was there as a spectator of the zoo. I didn’t mean to harm anybody. I wasn’t looking to harm the tiger. I wasn’t looking to harm myself neither,” Abraham said. “My plan was just to go see what is a tiger. How would a tiger react to a human being?”Abraham reiterated that he had no intention of getting close to the tiger and was not trying to get inside its enclosure.”I was about, say 20 yards away, and there was a fence between me and the tiger,” he said.However, Abraham said that he was trying to get close to the tiger when he answered a follow-up question from the TV station regarding the following statement he made.”They say it’s something called the eye of the tiger. They say the eye of the tiger is the most dangerous thing you’ll ever see in your whole life,” Abraham said.”You talked about this ‘eye of the tiger’ thing. Was your intention to get close enough so that you could look directly into the tiger’s eye?” WCVB reporter Todd Kazakiewich asked.”Yes. They say that the soul is visible through the eye,” Abraham answered.Abraham said he thought the zoo was open at the time, although he admitted he did not pay admission. He said he thought he did not have to pay to enter the zoo because it is winter.”The gates were open. I walked in the gates and then they closed that gate on me,” he said. “I didn’t realize I was trespassing. I thought I was just going to view the exhibit.”State police said Abraham’s arraignment in Dorchester District court will likely happen Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police said a man was arrested on Monday morning after attempting to access the tiger enclosure at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. Zoo officials said the man was spotted by staff at approximately 8:45 a.m. in a private area behind the Tiger Tales exhibit, which houses Anala, a Bengal mix. “When first seen by staff and approached, he climbed over a gate and quickly exited the area,” zoo officials wrote. Matthew Abraham, 24, of Worcester, was detained by the zoo’s security at approximately 9 a.m., state police said. According to state police, Abraham was evaluated by Boston Emergency Medical Services, who determined he was mentally competent. After Abraham refused further medical care, MSP troopers arrested him and took him to the barracks in South Boston. Abraham faces charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $40 bail clerk’s fee and ordered to appear in Dorchester District Court for an arraignment on a future date. No animals or people were injured, the zoo said. Boston sister station WCVB spoke with Abraham, a Worcester State University student majoring in biology, after he was released from custody. “I was there as a spectator of the zoo. I didn’t mean to harm anybody. I wasn’t looking to harm the tiger. I wasn’t looking to harm myself neither,” Abraham said. “My plan was just to go see what is a tiger. How would a tiger react to a human being?” Hearst Owned Matthew Abraham, of Worcester, Massachusetts, is facing charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct after he was accused of attempting to enter the tiger enclosure at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston on Feb. 21, 2022. Abraham reiterated that he had no intention of getting close to the tiger and was not trying to get inside its enclosure. “I was about, say 20 yards away, and there was a fence between me and the tiger,” he said. However, Abraham said that he was trying to get close to the tiger when he answered a follow-up question from the TV station regarding the following statement he made. “They say it’s something called the eye of the tiger. They say the eye of the tiger is the most dangerous thing you’ll ever see in your whole life,” Abraham said. “You talked about this ‘eye of the tiger’ thing. Was your intention to get close enough so that you could look directly into the tiger’s eye?” WCVB reporter Todd Kazakiewich asked. “Yes. They say that the soul is visible through the eye,” Abraham answered. Abraham said he thought the zoo was open at the time, although he admitted he did not pay admission. He said he thought he did not have to pay to enter the zoo because it is winter. “The gates were open. I walked in the gates and then they closed that gate on me,” he said. “I didn’t realize I was trespassing. I thought I was just going to view the exhibit.” State police said Abraham’s arraignment in Dorchester District court will likely happen Tuesday.





Source link



