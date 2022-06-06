Florida

Man alleged in Estero Florida turtle theft skips court; warrant issued

June 6, 2022
Word Fence


About 18 turtles and tortoises worth about $30,000 have been returned to The Turtle Source in Estero after they were allegedly stolen by a man visiting the breeder and keeper for a repair job.

A Tampa-area man who authorities allege stole spherical $30,000 in turtles from an Estero breeder is being wished not exhibiting for a present courtroom listening to.

A bench warrant has been issued for Jermaine Wofford, 48, of Riverview, merely south of Tampa. He was scheduled to look June 1 for a case administration conference sooner than Lee Circuit Decide Bruce E. Kyle on costs of grand larceny.

Wofford is a suspect within the theft of 18 tortoises and turtles  — worth about $30,000 based mostly on the Lee County Sheriff’s Workplace  —  at The Turtle Source. The alleged thefts have been doable made all through two visits, in February and March.

Proprietor Marcus Cantos, a 30-year expert award-winning breeder and keeper in Estero, talked about that a lot of the reptiles have been returned nonetheless a amount keep missing.

Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram