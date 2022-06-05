Front Page Sports

Man alleged in Estero Florida turtle theft skips court; warrant issued

June 5, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

A Tampa-area man who authorities allege stole round $30,000 in turtles from an Estero breeder is being wanted not displaying for a latest courtroom listening to.

A bench warrant has been issued for Jermaine Wofford, 48, of Riverview, simply south of Tampa. He was scheduled to seem June 1 for a case administration convention earlier than Lee Circuit Choose Bruce E. Kyle on costs of grand larceny.

Wofford is a suspect within the theft of 18 tortoises and turtles  — value about $30,000 based on the Lee County Sheriff’s Workplace  —  at The Turtle Source. The alleged thefts have been possible made throughout two visits, in February and March.

Proprietor Marcus Cantos, a 30-year skilled award-winning breeder and keeper in Estero, mentioned that many of the reptiles have been returned however a quantity stay lacking.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram