On Tuesday, a person with a legal report was once arrested after a sworn statement recommended that he was once shooting in the route of a San Antonio bar and into the air remaining September. According to experiences, 35-year-old Rene Balderas has been charged with second-degree legal irritated attack with a dangerous weapon and is believed to have performed the shooting on the West Side on Sept. 10, 2022, on the 3200 block of Wurzbach Road, and investigators have been ready to spot Balderas as the shooter after any person referred to as the police 3 days after the bar shooting.

The affidavit states that Balderas was once observed shooting into the air whilst using a black Cadillac Escalade and that a security officer for the bar informed the police he noticed any person shooting into the air earlier than firing towards the bar the place he was once status. As Balderas persevered to shoot, the security officer grabbed a firearm from his car and took quilt at the back of his automobile. The security officer then returned hearth as Balderas drove away and was once struck via a bullet whilst dressed in a bulletproof vest. Moreover, officials who arrived at the scene following the shooting famous that the development were shot a couple of occasions.

After receiving a choice from any person who reported that their black Cadillac Escalade were shot at on the similar day and at the similar location as the first incident, investigators have been ready to spot Balderas as the shooter. Multiple receipts and interviews, together with an interview with Balderas, led cops to price him with irritated attack with a dangerous weapon.

According to courtroom records, Balderas has earlier drug, robbery, and quite a lot of legal fees. An arrest warrant was once issued on Sept. 20, and he was once due to this fact arrested and charged with competitive using, drug ownership, and different varied crimes. Balderas’s bonds were set at a mixed $85,000.