Man and 12-year-old arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas

A person and a 12-year-old boy have been charged with homicide after the pre-teen allegedly shot and killed a Sonic Drive-In worker in Texas, in keeping with government.

Police answered to 911 calls Saturday evening a couple of shooting at the fast-food restaurant in the 300 block of South Old Betsy Road in Keene, Texas, the Keene Police Department said.

Police allege that 20-year-old Angel Gomez was once behaving disorderly in the parking space of Sonic when he was once faced by way of Matthew Davis, 32, an worker at Sonic.



According to Keene police, the argument between Davis and Gomez became bodily, main the 12-year-old, who was once a passenger in the automobile Gomez arrived in, to allegedly snatch a gun and shoot Davis.

Gomez and the 12-year-old allegedly fled the scene after the shooting, police mentioned.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered Davis at the floor affected by a couple of gunshot wounds. He was once airlifted to Harris Methodist Hospital the place he was once pronounced lifeless, in keeping with cops.



During the police investigation into the shooting, Gomez returned to the scene and was once arrested, Keene police mentioned.

The ongoing investigation led government to seek out the juvenile suspect in the city of Rio Vista and take him into custody. Police additionally came upon a couple of firearms.

“We were saddened to learn about the tragedy involving a franchised team member in Keene, TX. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities as they conduct their investigation,” a Sonic spokesperson informed ABC News in a observation. “Due to this being an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the local police department.”

Davis’ circle of relatives arrange a GoFundMe to assist with funeral prices and in keeping with the web page, Davis leaves at the back of a 10-year-old son.