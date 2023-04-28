Man arrested, accused of fatal stabbing early Tuesday in Crowley, police say

According to police, a person has been taken into custody and charged with homicide in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened previous this week in Crowley. The incident happened in the 300 block of South Magnolia Street, and officials have been dispatched to the scene in a while after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, government discovered a person who have been stabbed and he was once later taken to the medical institution the place he gave up the ghost. The police have no longer launched any longer information in regards to the suspect, sufferer, or reason.