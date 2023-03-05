Man arrested after dead body found inside apartment in Florida; baby found unharmed – KIRO 7 News Seattle

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A welfare take a look at led investigators to discover a deceased individual and an toddler unharmed inside of an apartment in Hillsborough County, Florida.

In a news unencumber, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated the county scientific examiner’s administrative center dominated a loss of life on Feb. 28 at an apartment advanced at the 9100 block of Ave Club Drive as a murder.

Deputies had been known as out to the apartment round 9:30 p.m. for a welfare take a look at, in line with WFLA.

When deputies arrived on the apartment, they found an individual deceased inside. WFLA reported that an toddler used to be additionally found inside however used to be now not injured.

The sheriff’s office recognized the suspect as Thomas Sapp, 52. He used to be arrested on March 3.

"We are grateful to report that the infant found on that horrible night is safe thanks to the efforts of the Hillsborough Child Protective Services," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in the news release.

Sapp is dealing with first-degree premeditated homicide, sexual battery (severe damage), and kid forget, the sheriff’s office stated.

The connection between Sapp and the sufferer is unclear. It could also be now not transparent how lengthy the individual used to be in the apartment deceased for or how lengthy the baby used to be on my own for.

Anyone with information is requested to name the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.